Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $943,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,777.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,906.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,164.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,264.65. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

