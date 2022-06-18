Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,777 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,777 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bally’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,947,000 after purchasing an additional 60,565 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bally’s by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 46,143 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Bally’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Bally’s by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 349,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 80,652 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Bally’s by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $55.78.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

