Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 913 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 96.91%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

