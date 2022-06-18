Ternoa Hits Market Cap of $8.48 Million (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ternoa has a total market capitalization of $8.48 million and $332,549.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ternoa has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ternoa Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_

Ternoa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternoa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ternoa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

