Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Reduced by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,065,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $12,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA opened at $650.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $808.24 and a 200-day moving average of $910.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $608.88 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

