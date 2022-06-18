Tether Gold Achieves Market Cap of $454.15 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $454.15 million and approximately $111,240.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold coin can currently be purchased for $1,842.20 or 0.09622843 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,468.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00119755 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold (CRYPTO:XAUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

