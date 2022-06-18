Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 172,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,534,890,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,416,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $150.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.10 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $138.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

