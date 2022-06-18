The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Andersons has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Andersons has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Andersons to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Get Andersons alerts:

ANDE stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Andersons has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other Andersons news, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,601,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $878,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Andersons by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,999,000 after acquiring an additional 120,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,163,000 after buying an additional 52,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,084,000 after buying an additional 21,377 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 35.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after buying an additional 255,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,030,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andersons Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.