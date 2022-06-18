The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Andersons has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Andersons has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Andersons to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. Andersons has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Andersons news, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,601,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Andersons Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

