The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $59.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

