The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.63

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.63 and traded as low as $6.45. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 513,080 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GUT)
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.