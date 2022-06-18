The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.63

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.63 and traded as low as $6.45. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 513,080 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GUT. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,817.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Rollins Financial bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

