The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €39.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($41.15) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STM. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($39.58) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €48.00 ($50.00) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($50.00) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($50.00) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($39.58) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €31.71 ($33.03) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €35.53 and its 200 day moving average is €38.48. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($12.92) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($22.34).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

