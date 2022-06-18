The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 3.7% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.73.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GS traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.79. 5,234,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.15 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.