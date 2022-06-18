The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $430,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,165.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 2.11. Manitowoc has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $27.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.94%. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

