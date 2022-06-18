The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Short Interest Update

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,810,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the May 15th total of 12,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Mosaic news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Mosaic by 2,143.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 603,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,138,000 after purchasing an additional 576,679 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mosaic by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

