The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the May 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PNTG stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 142,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $441.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.25 and a beta of 2.40. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $44.23.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 581,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,588,694.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 21,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $356,449.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 572,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

