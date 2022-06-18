The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $154.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

