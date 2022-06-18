The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.

RMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

RMR stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $849.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.60.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

