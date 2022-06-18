The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Southern were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,067,311,000 after purchasing an additional 539,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,601,123,000 after acquiring an additional 432,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,435,000 after acquiring an additional 480,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,764,000 after acquiring an additional 102,121 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,824,000 after acquiring an additional 301,690 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 322,331 shares of company stock worth $23,363,999. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

