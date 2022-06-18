TheStreet Downgrades AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.00.

AptarGroup stock opened at $97.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.76 and its 200 day moving average is $115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a one year low of $94.03 and a one year high of $142.65.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $125,411,000. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,862,000 after acquiring an additional 663,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1,118.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 610,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,803,000 after acquiring an additional 560,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $63,138,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,159,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,207,000 after acquiring an additional 373,861 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

