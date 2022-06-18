Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded by CIBC to “Sector Outperform”

CIBC upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.29.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI stock opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.77.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.