TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.05.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.68.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,460,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,502,000 after buying an additional 634,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,489,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.