TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $164.28

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $164.28 and last traded at $164.44, with a volume of 1526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.45.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

