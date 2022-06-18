Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $100.30

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$100.30 and last traded at C$100.50, with a volume of 15086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$104.50.

TIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$125.70.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$8.06 billion and a PE ratio of 23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$112.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$111.89.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$860.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$805.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 5.0917621 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.50, for a total value of C$95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,312,325. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total value of C$105,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,306,050.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,900 shares of company stock valued at $211,381.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.