TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Monday, May 9th. CSFB raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 84,162 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$1,200,991.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,613 shares in the company, valued at C$964,837.51. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 103,081 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total transaction of C$1,444,618.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$945,229.24.

TA opened at C$13.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.52. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$11.68 and a 1 year high of C$14.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$735.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.3202223 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -14.32%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

