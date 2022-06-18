TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.01

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$16.01 and last traded at C$16.03, with a volume of 144879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RNW shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.80.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$143.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$118.10 million. On average, analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.7922545 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 194.61%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

