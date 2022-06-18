Treatt (LON:TET) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $762.00

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 762 ($9.25) and last traded at GBX 768.04 ($9.32), with a volume of 95233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 797 ($9.67).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.99) price target on shares of Treatt in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Treatt alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 940.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,051.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £438.98 million and a P/E ratio of 29.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

In other news, insider Tim Jones acquired 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 790 ($9.59) per share, for a total transaction of £14,859.90 ($18,036.05). Also, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($13.29), for a total transaction of £65,513.85 ($79,516.75).

About Treatt (LON:TET)

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.