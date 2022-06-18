Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

TRIN opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $547.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $20.26.

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,979.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $150,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,002 shares of company stock valued at $60,720. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 96,001 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after buying an additional 75,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 2,423.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at $369,000. 28.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

