Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
TRIN opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $547.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $20.26.
In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,979.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $150,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,002 shares of company stock valued at $60,720. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, February 28th.
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.
