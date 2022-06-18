Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Lessened by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 44,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 54.3% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 141.4% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

TFC stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,955,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,734,726. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

