Truist Financial Lowers Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $25.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RF. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of RF opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

