Truist Financial Trims Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Target Price to $49.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,995,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 898,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,710,000 after acquiring an additional 339,834 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 312,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,809.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 283,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 268,880 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

