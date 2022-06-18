Truist Financial Trims SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Target Price to $90.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut SouthState from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on SouthState to $91.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.70.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average is $81.89. SouthState has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 30.19%. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $420,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $25,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SouthState by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in SouthState by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

