Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 2,232 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,721 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,785,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,074,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,880,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

