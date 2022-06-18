Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,429 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $156,413,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,428,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,944,000 after acquiring an additional 759,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,131,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,801,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,231. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $64.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

