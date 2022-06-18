Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $16,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,219,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.