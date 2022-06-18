Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.3% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.45. 6,079,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,690. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.62. The stock has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

