Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $325,310,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,080,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317,124. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $376.98 and a 200-day moving average of $401.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

