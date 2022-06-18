Trust Co. of Vermont Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Target were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 20.1% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Target by 19.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 675.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 9.3% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.81.

Target stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,928,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,613,679. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.28 and a 200 day moving average of $212.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

