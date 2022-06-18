Trust Co. of Vermont Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.18.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.33. 10,177,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,031. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.07. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

