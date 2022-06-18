Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 3,824 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.77. 34,761,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,139,242. The company has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average of $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,050. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

