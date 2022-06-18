Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 439 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,724,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.69 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

