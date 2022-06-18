Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 536,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 6.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,344. The stock has a market cap of $179.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.91.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

