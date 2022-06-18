Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Short Interest Down 16.7% in May

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRQ opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $402.65 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

