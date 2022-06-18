Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

