U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GROW stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 17.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 202.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the third quarter worth about $115,000. 25.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

