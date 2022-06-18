Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

Several analysts recently commented on UBSFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($57.29) to €53.00 ($55.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.30 ($57.60) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($39.69) to €40.00 ($41.67) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($41.67) to €45.00 ($46.88) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.