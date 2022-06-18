UBS Group Cuts Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$6.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CVO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coveo Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a C$9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

TSE CVO opened at C$5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.00. The company has a market cap of C$576.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78. Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.81 and a 1 year high of C$18.00.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

