UBS Group Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $168.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $173.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NKE. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.46.

NKE opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

