Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $458.38.

Shares of ULTA opened at $395.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $319.05 and a 52-week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

