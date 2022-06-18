Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $458.38.
Shares of ULTA opened at $395.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $319.05 and a 52-week high of $438.63.
In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
