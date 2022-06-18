Unibright Hits Market Cap of $28.30 Million (UBT)

Unibright (UBT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a total market cap of $28.30 million and approximately $184,755.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unibright has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

